M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

