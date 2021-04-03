Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $8.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

