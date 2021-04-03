Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 11,501 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.71 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.