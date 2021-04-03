Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 70,405 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 165,699 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 537,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,780. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.21 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

