Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $3.45 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.88. 1,450,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,798. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.87 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

