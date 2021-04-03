Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $18.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $552.47. 7,706,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $539.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.39 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.