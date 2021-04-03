Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,096,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.38. 588,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,267. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.93 and its 200-day moving average is $190.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $104.82 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

