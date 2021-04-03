Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,885,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703,666. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

