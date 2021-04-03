MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Capitalization Tops $55.12 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 125.9% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $55.12 million and $16.60 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00075544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00796735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00091241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010377 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

