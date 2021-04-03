Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.29

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.29 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 138467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -103.94 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

