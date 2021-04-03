Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,413,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $306,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:MPC opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

