Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Marimaca Copper in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CROJF stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Marimaca Copper has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. It principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

