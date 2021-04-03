Mariner LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE:FSKR opened at $19.82 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.