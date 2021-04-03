Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

MRKR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marker Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $173.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Vera acquired 571,428 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang acquired 142,857 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

