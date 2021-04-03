Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) CFO Sells $764,730.00 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.95. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

