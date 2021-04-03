Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Lifted by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $333.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.94 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.95.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.