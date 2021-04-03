MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of MasTec worth $21,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MasTec by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold a total of 109,906 shares of company stock worth $9,787,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $94.79 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

