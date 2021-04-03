MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $961,671.57 and approximately $210,425.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,067.34 or 0.99660115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.35 or 0.00818899 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00396883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.91 or 0.00308611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00094100 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002241 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

