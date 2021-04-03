Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GMBL. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $24.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

