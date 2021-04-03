Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Position Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after buying an additional 754,969 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,558,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,978,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

