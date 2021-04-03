mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCLDF opened at $1.87 on Friday. mCloud Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics worldwide. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, a HIPAA-compliant remote health monitoring and connectivity solution.

