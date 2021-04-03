MCO Price Reaches $3.71 on Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00006385 BTC on major exchanges. MCO has a market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $654,072.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCO has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00674010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027728 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

