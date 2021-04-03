Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Medifast worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $222.30 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

