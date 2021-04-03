MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s current price.

LABS opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$125.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.25.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

