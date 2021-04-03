MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.27

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €135.27 ($159.14) and traded as high as €147.45 ($173.47). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €145.80 ($171.53), with a volume of 345,649 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €138.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €135.38.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

