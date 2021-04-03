Meridian Network Trading Up 51.1% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $309,358.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068501 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003097 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.