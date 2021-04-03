Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives $10.08 Average PT from Analysts

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MESA. Cowen increased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $795,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 93,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

