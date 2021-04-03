Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.20

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.20 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 602,784 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.14 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

