MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. MetLife has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.