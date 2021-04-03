MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP reduced its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,788 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 542.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 969,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194,381 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,294 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3,871.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 790,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

