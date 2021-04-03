Michael Hsing Sells 63,583 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $3,997,988.80.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael Hsing sold 14,899 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $5,555,688.11.

On Friday, February 5th, Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36.

MPWR stock opened at $367.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.98 and its 200 day moving average is $336.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

