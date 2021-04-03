Michael J. Labarre Sells 28,689 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,546,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.