Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

