Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135,383 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,152.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 222,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 212,893 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

