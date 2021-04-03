Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.