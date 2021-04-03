MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.73 million, a P/E ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $255,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $183,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

