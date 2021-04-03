Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King raised their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

