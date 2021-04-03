Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

MTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King raised their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 73,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 127,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,917. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

