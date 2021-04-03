Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $626.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

