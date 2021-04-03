Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $376.28

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $376.28 and traded as high as $417.76. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $410.64, with a volume of 2,708 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.