MobileGo (MGO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.35 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileGo has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $634,694.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00027707 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo. The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

Buying and Selling MobileGo

