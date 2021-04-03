Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 4,888 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20.

On Monday, February 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $189.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.