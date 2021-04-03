Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Moleculin Biotech worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

