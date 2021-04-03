MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $2.02 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003479 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $132.93 million and $5.55 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,139.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,060.02 or 0.03543204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.02 or 0.00345743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.47 or 0.00938195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.51 or 0.00436037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.87 or 0.00383332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00301859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00024007 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

