Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

