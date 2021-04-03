Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Buy

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

DDOG stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,905.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $568,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,672,225 shares of company stock worth $168,621,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Datadog by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $2,237,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Datadog by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after buying an additional 140,711 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

