Morgan Stanley Acquires 92,942 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ResMed were worth $102,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.91. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.29 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.