Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.95% of Lazard worth $86,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after buying an additional 438,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $9,185,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

