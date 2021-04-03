Morgan Stanley Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $83.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of SCHW opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

