Morgan Stanley Boosts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $32.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YELP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

YELP opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -244.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,706,013 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,172 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 898.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,915 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 297,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

